Global X Copper Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,321 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 202% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,095 put options.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.01. 541,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,064,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

