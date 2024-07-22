GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,131,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,564 shares.The stock last traded at $58.49 and had previously closed at $58.86.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,224,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

