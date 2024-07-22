Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.6 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.5963 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

