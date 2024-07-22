Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $33.67. 6,120,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

