Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.80. 2,571,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.