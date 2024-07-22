Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) Trading 46.9% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) shares were up 46.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.16. Approximately 543,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,119% from the average daily volume of 44,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$333.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Thorne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of C$26.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.0276911 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.