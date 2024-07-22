HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. CARGO Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

