HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,661,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.