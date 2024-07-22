Head-To-Head Analysis: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) vs. GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.10 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) -32.50

This table compares GigCapital5 and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GigCapital5 and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About GigCapital5

(Get Free Report)

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.GigCapital5, Inc operates as a subsidiary of GigAcquisitions5, LLC

About Precision Optics

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

