Head to Head Review: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) & Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 530.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out -179.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $287.23 million 4.87 $18.80 million $0.20 67.90 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $344.59 million 4.51 $58.13 million ($0.78) -14.01

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Easterly Government Properties and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.59%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.88%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 6.77% 1.38% 0.68% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance -28.20% 5.88% 1.38%

Risk & Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats Easterly Government Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

