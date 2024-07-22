HealthEquity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,653 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average daily volume of 268 put options.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.50. 213,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,668. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

