Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Henry Schein by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 133,233 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

