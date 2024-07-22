Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HFRO opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

