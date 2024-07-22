Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HFRO opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
