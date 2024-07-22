Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

HGLB stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Insider Activity at Highland Global Allocation Fund

In other news, Director Ethan Powell bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,422.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $50,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

