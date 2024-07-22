HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.27% from the company’s previous close.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 54,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

