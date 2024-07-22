Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hippo in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Hippo Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:HIPO opened at $19.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.33. Hippo has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Hippo will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hippo

In other Hippo news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $272,309.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

