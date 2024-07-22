Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 896,048 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,120 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE HMC opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

