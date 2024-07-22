Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 386.50% from the stock’s current price.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $0.82 on Monday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.