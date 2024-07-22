Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,944 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HWM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 371,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

