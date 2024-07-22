HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.32% of HP worth $3,649,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 27.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HP by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.81. 1,375,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,988. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

