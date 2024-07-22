H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.