IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

IDYA opened at $40.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.