Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %
BATS:NOCT opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile
The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
