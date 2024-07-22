Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:NOCT opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.