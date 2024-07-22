Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:PJAN opened at $40.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

