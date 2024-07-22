Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Stake Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,034.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 108,704 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KAPR opened at $31.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

