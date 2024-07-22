Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Director Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) Director Mariel A. Joliet acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE KBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. 7,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $16.62.
Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
