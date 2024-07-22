Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases 47 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($181.64).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 46 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £135.70 ($175.98).

On Friday, May 24th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 47 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($181.64).

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

MAB traded up GBX 2.57 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 300.50 ($3.90). 108,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,698. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 314.50 ($4.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,278.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.76) to GBX 340 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

