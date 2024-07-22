Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires 43,000 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Wilding acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £74,820 ($97,030.22).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 174.76 ($2.27). 297,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.20 million, a PE ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176 ($2.28).

