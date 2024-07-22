Insider Buying: Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Insider Buys 102,214 Shares of Stock

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) insider Massy Larizadeh bought 102,214 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,221.40 ($13,255.61).

Shares of Regional REIT stock traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 13.82 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 17,059,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. Regional REIT Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.65 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £71.28 million, a PE ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is -3,846.15%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

