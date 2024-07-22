Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 14,404 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 14,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,415 ($122.10), for a total value of £1,356,136.60 ($1,758,703.93).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Martin Brand sold 27,034 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,442 ($122.45), for a total value of £2,552,550.28 ($3,310,271.40).

On Friday, July 12th, Martin Brand sold 154,578 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,434 ($122.34), for a total transaction of £14,582,888.52 ($18,911,799.40).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 66,852 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,234 ($119.75), for a total transaction of £6,173,113.68 ($8,005,594.19).

On Monday, July 8th, Martin Brand sold 87,283 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,295 ($120.54), for a total transaction of £8,112,954.85 ($10,521,274.61).

On Friday, July 5th, Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($120.80), for a total value of £1,783,356.75 ($2,312,743.81).

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($120.20), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,943,457.44).

On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($121.05), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,361,740.99).

On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($118.66), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,699,328,246.01).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:LSEG traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 9,436 ($122.37). The stock had a trading volume of 481,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,822. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,784 ($100.95) and a twelve month high of £110.80 ($143.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market cap of £50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6,967.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,347.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,201.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($142.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,347 ($108.25).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

