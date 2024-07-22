Insider Selling: Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.19), for a total transaction of £786,000 ($1,019,323.05).

Shares of LON WISE traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 783 ($10.15). The company had a trading volume of 906,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,923. The stock has a market cap of £7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,733.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Wise plc has a 52 week low of GBX 607 ($7.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.50 ($12.94). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 763.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 830.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WISE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.55) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($14.56) target price on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 952.75 ($12.36).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

