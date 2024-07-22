Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,108 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 201.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.4 %

FE traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.73. 334,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.