Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 41,668 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 335.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.25. 380,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,388. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.58. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

