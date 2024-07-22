Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,190 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CWM LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.95.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $205.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,365. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

