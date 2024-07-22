Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 948 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.32. 1,391,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,123. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

