Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,765 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 405.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.94.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $289.77. 99,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,440. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

