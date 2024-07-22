Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $516,530,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 295.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 407,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after acquiring an additional 405,838 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $177.47.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

