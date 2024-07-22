Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,701 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AES by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of AES traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

