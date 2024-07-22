Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Trading Up 3.0 %

HRB stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 226,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,951. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

