Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

