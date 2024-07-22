Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 143.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $126.34. 891,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,625. The firm has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.