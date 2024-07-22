Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 595,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 85,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $75.39. 355,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.