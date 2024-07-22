Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in 3M by 119.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 110,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $15,855,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in 3M by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 152,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 60,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 951,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

