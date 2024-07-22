Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 11,921 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.12. 110,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

