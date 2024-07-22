Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 13,716 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 309.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,105,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $77,433,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 67,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MANH traded up $4.09 on Monday, hitting $222.68. 143,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.51. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.