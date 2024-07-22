Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 13,954 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 172.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 1.3 %

LEA traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 99,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.63. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

