Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $214,220,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18,078.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,198,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $51.76. 653,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

