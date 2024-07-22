Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,382 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $3,956,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.79. 1,080,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,964. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

