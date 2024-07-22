Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,277 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,301,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,919 shares of company stock worth $3,929,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

