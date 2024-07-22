Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,487,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,943,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after acquiring an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,273. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

